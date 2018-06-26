Memphis man hit by stray bullet in his backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A stray bullet that was fired from a neighbor’s house hit a Memphis man while he was in his backyard, according to a police report.
The incident happened Sunday in a North Memphis neighborhood.
A man told police he was in the backyard when he heard a gunshot and felt a stinging pain on his right forearm. He went inside and called 911, according to an incident report obtained by FOX13.
The victim told officers he believed the bullet came from the house behind his. When police went to the home, they saw a hole in the rear window.
Police asked the homeowner if she knew anything about a shooting and whether she had a gun, and she told officers “there are no guns in the house and (she has) never owned a gun,” according to the report.
She gave officers consent to search the home. A gun – Springfield 944 shotgun – was found under a sofa bed in one of the rooms, and police also found a 20 GA birdshot shell casing and a 20 GA birdshot shell case in the kitchen.
Police also determined a birdshot struck the victim’s pickup truck.
The homeowner was transported for questioning.
