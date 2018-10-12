  • Memphis man in critical condition after BNSF train collides with tractor trailer

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a BNSF train collided with a tractor trailer in Memphis. 

    Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Homewood Road and Pidgeon Roost Road in Parkway Village. 

    The vehicles collided around 10 p.m. at the railroad crossing, according to MPD. 

    One man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the accident. 

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

    Police are currently investigating. 

