Memphis man in critical condition after BNSF train collides with tractor trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after a BNSF train collided with a tractor trailer in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Homewood Road and Pidgeon Roost Road in Parkway Village.
Memphis Police still on the scene investigating an collision involving a tractor trailer and train. pic.twitter.com/Bau1jqEq4z— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) October 12, 2018
The vehicles collided around 10 p.m. at the railroad crossing, according to MPD.
Ridgeway Station Officers are currently working an accident involving BNSF train and a tractor trailer at Homewood Road and Pidgeon Roost Road. One male has been xported to ROH in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2018
One man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the accident.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
Police are currently investigating.
