Memphis man in critical condition after car crashes into pole

A man is in critical condition after he drove is car into a pole Thursday.
Police said the accident happened at Coleman Road and Otter Drive in Raleigh around 3 p.m.
Only one vehicle was involved, striking a pole at the intersection.
At 3:01 p.m. MPD responded to an accident at Coleman Rd and Otter Drive, involving one vehicle that struck a pole.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 20, 2018
FDA Unit#15 is transporting one male to Regional One in critical condition.
The victim – who was the driver of that car – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear.
