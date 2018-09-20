  • Memphis man in critical condition after car crashes into pole

    Updated:

    A man is in critical condition after he drove is car into a pole Thursday. 

    Police said the accident happened at Coleman Road and Otter Drive in Raleigh around 3 p.m.

    Only one vehicle was involved, striking a pole at the intersection. 

    The victim – who was the driver of that car – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

     

