Memphis man in critical condition after gas station robbery

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

    Investigators were called to the Exxon / H&N Market in the 2000 block of East Shelby Dr. at 4:40.

    One man who works at the store was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The two suspects were last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

