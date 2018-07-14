Memphis man in critical condition after gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.
Investigators were called to the Exxon / H&N Market in the 2000 block of East Shelby Dr. at 4:40.
One man who works at the store was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The two suspects were last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
