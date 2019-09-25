Memphis man in critical condition after he was stabbed by his roommate, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars and another one is in critical condition after a stabbing in South Memphis.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Essex Ave. for a wounding call around 2:18 Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said an adult was stabbed by his roommate. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One man has been detained. This is a developing story.
