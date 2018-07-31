  • Memphis man in critical condition after hotel shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis.

    MPD said this shooting is connected to another incident at America's Best Value Inn Suites in Whitehaven.

    Officers responded to the scene at 9:03 Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Kerr.

    Investigators said the man was stuck and sent to Regional One.

    No suspect information is available at this time. Police say the shooting happened in Room 113.

    This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

