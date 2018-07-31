Memphis man in critical condition after hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis.
MPD said this shooting is connected to another incident at America's Best Value Inn Suites in Whitehaven.
Officers responded to the scene at 9:03 Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Kerr.
At 9:03 a.m MPD responded to a shooting at 1412 Kerr. One male was struck and transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 31, 2018
No suspect info was given.
Investigators said the man was stuck and sent to Regional One.
No suspect information is available at this time. Police say the shooting happened in Room 113.
This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Trending stories:
- Man waiting to be taken into custody escapes from 201 Poplar, court records say
- Jerry Lawler was by his son's side for final moments
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}