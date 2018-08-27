  • Memphis man in hospital after bullets spray SUV on Shelby Dr.

    By: Courtney Mickens

    An SUV was shot multiple times while driving down Shelby Dr. early Monday morning.

    Family members told FOX13 two men were driving near Riverdale and Shelby Dr. when a car pulled up behind them and opened fire.

    FOX13 counted at least ten bullet holes in the back of the SUV.

    Relatives said one man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

    It’s not clear if the person shot was the driver or the passenger at this point.

    The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
     

