Memphis man indicted after he shot and killed his father

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted after police say he shot and killed his father during an argument.

    Jatarius Crump, 25, has been indicted on second-degree murder charges after lats year's the killing.

    Crump was also indicted on attempted second-degree murder for wounding a woman, three counts of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

    Investigators say his bond is being held for $200,000.

    The shooting happened Dec. 10, 2017 at a home in the 3200 block of Allison near N. Holmes. This is where the argument broke out between Crump and his father Jimmy Walker.

    According to the D.A., Crump went to his truck to retrieve a pistol and began firing into the house, striking Walker in the chest and wounding a woman in the neck.

    Officers say three other people were in the house, but they weren't injured.

