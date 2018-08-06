Memphis man indicted after he shot and killed his friend over a 'mean mug'

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A Memphis man has been indicted on first degree murder charges after police say he shot and killed a man because he 'mean mugged' him.
MPD told FOX13 the incident happened in the Parkway Village during October 2017.
Tarance Coleman II, 28, told police he drove to work in the 3700 block of Knight Arnold with his father and co-worker Marcus Nelson.
When they arrived to work, Nelson 'mean mugged' Coleman, prompting him to pull a handgun beneath the driver's side and shoot Nelson, according to MPD.
Officers say Nelson fired multiple shots.
22-year-old Marcus Nelson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.
On August 6th, Coleman was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his friend, according to the D.A.
