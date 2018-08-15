Memphis man indicted after he shot and killed his wife and another man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted after a double homicide in Frayser.
Investigators told FOX13 Markese Gibbs, 38, fled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin after he allegedly shot his wife and another person to death.
Gibbs was extradited to the Shelby County Jail last week.
The double murder happened July 2018 in the 2300 block of Hawkins Mill Rd.
Police found Izeal Jones, 38, dead in the street from a gunshot wound.
Gibb’s wife, Natausha Gibbs, 30, was found shot and killed on the porch of a nearby residence. She was also shot in the head.
Witnesses told investigators Gibbs shot his wife during an argument, then shot Jones while he was trying to mediate.
Gibbs then fled town and was arrested in Milwaukee.
