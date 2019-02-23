Memphis man indicted after kidnapping woman, shooting her boyfriend to death, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after shooting a man to death after kidnapping his girlfriend.
The incident happened on Nov. 24, 2017 at an apartment in the 6900 block of Stone Ridge Drive. Pierre Cheer, 24, was found near the front door, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Justin Mays, 22, was holding Cheer’s girlfriend inside his apartment when he came to get her, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says
- Parents outraged after video shows food covered in mold served to Shelby County students
- MPD officer who shot man following traffic stop in South Memphis resigns, sources say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators said Cheer’s 25-year-old girlfriend had gone to Mays’ apartment to see him in a “prearranged meeting.”
She told police she called Cheer when Mays became “aggressive and would not let her leave.”
When Cheer arrived at the apartment, he and Mays argued at the front door. That’s when Cheer saw Mays with a handgun.
“You’re gonna have to shoot me because I ain’t leaving without her,” the victim told Mays.
Mays then fired, hitting Cheer in the head and killing him.
Mays was also indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping. He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}