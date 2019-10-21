Memphis man indicted after shooting, killing wife in front of their kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Man accused of shooting his estranged wife to death in front of their two young children was indicted on first-degree murder charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
The incident happened on April 25 in the 700 block of Kentucky Street in the South Bluffs area near Downtown.
According to official documents, Michael J. McKinnie, age 40, was waiting in a parked car when his wife, Latarica Stripling, pulled up with their two kids in the backseat.
McKinnie then dragged Stripling out of the car and shot her in the head, documents say.
Witnesses told FOX13 they came outside after hearing gunshots and saw Latarica Stripling lying in the parking lot. Police pronounced her dead on the scene – and witnesses said her children saw the shooting unfold.
McKinnie was also indicted on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment, according to Weirich.
