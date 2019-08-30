Memphis man indicted for murder, accused of stabbing man to death outside Sonic drive-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after police said he stabbed another man repeatedly outside a fast-food drive-in.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2019, outside the Sonic on Covington Pike.
Police said Markell Austin approached the victim – identified as Cortez Brown, 28 – unprovoked and stabbed him repeatedly.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, and Austin, 22, was taken into custody near the restaurant shortly after the incident.
Investigators said they recovered a bloody knife when Austin was arrested.
Austin is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail.
