  • Memphis man indicted for murder, accused of stabbing man to death outside Sonic drive-in

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after police said he stabbed another man repeatedly outside a fast-food drive-in. 

    According to investigators, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2019, outside the Sonic on Covington Pike.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Man dead, another arrested after fatal stabbing, police say

    Police said Markell Austin approached the victim – identified as Cortez Brown, 28 – unprovoked and stabbed him repeatedly. 

    Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, and Austin, 22, was taken into custody near the restaurant shortly after the incident. 

    Investigators said they recovered a bloody knife when Austin was arrested.

    Austin is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. 

