Memphis man indicted for murder after girlfriend found shot to death on porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted for first-degree murder after his girlfriend was found shot to death on the porch of a home.
The incident happened on July 9, 2018. Officers found Karen Qualls, 49, on the porch of a home in the 3000 block of Princeton Avenue near Tillman.
ORIGINAL STORY: Man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend, police say
She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Witnesses told police a man was chasing Qualls through a yard while firing a gun at her. That man then drove away in the victim’s car.
Investigators later identified that man as Cedric Wilson, the victim’s boyfriend.
Wilson, 41, was arrested in February 2019 by MPD officers who were answering a loitering complaint at a parking lot in the 2300 block of Park Avenue.
Police said that before she was killed, Qualls filed an Order of Protection against Wilson.
Investigators said Wilson’s cellphone also placed him in the area of the shooting during the time the victim was fatally shot.
A grand jury indicted Wilson on first-degree murder, aggravated assault and four counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}