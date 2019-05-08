Memphis man indicted for murder after shooting friend to death, stealing cousin's car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted for second-degree murder after shooting his friend to death during an argument, according to investigators.
Brandon Aldridge, 35, is accused of shooting and killing his friend during an argument at the Hedgerow Apartments near Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Aldridge’s cousin saw him holding a gun and then heard two gunshots.
When she got out of her car to check on the victim, police said Aldridge got in her car and drove off.
Officers later found Enrique Tharrington, 41, on the ground in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Aldridge was arrested and charged five days later. He was also indicted on theft over $1,000 for driving away in the vehicle.
He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
