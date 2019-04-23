Memphis man indicted for murder in deadly shooting of ‘acquaintance' in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of another man in Whitehaven.
Officials said Keith Tate, 30, shot and killed an “acquaintance” of his in Whitehaven in September 2018, according to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Marquis Evans, 33, was found shot multiple times in the 4800 block of Montee Road near West Shelby Drive and Horn Lake Road on Sept. 27, 2018.
It is unclear what led to the shooting, as investigators have not specified a motive.
A grand jury also indicted Tate on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
