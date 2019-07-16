Memphis man indicted for murder of girlfriend's 2-year-old, claims child slipped out of his hands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted on first-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s 2-year-old boy was sent to the hospital and later died.
Alan Johnson, 41, was taking care of the child while his mother was at work on Oct. 10, 2018, according to officials. He told investigators he was throwing the two-year-old up in the air and catching him, but the boy slipped on the last throw.
According to investigators, Johnson said he swung the child – identified as Dylan Meeks – to “keep him from hitting the ground.” He told police he saw the boy’s neck go back and noticed he was not responding, so he called police.
Meeks died two days later.
The staff at Le Bonheur told police the injuries, which included a skull fracture, brain swelling, internal injuries and rib fractures, were not consistent with Johnson's story. The medical examiner found new and healing fractures of the child's ribs and also lacerations of several organs.
Johnson was later charged with murder. He was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Johnson is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
