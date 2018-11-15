Memphis man indicted for murdering pregnant girlfriend days from her due date

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis man was indicted Thursday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend and unborn child.
Ricky Anderson II, 27, was charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend – who was nine months pregnant – and her unborn baby earlier this year.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pregnant woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged
The incident happened at Anderson’s home in the 1900 block of Sparks Street on Jan. 30, 2018, police said.
Officers were called to the home and found Karmeshia Pipes, 26, on the floor suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene.
According to family members, Pipes was nine months pregnant and was due any day.
Family called someone to go check on Pipes because they said they had not heard from her for several days.
When the friend arrived out the house, they had a key and let themselves inside. They found Anderson and saw Pipes lying on the floor.
According to investigators, Anderson just looked “as though he was in shock and wouldn't answer any questions.”
Police told relatives it looked like she had been dead for multiple days before being found. She was last seen at her baby shower on January 21.
Anderson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, and he’s being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
