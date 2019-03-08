0 Memphis man indicted for robbing and murdering teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted for the robbery and death of a teen, according to the Shelby County’s DA office.

Rayshun Townsend, 23, has been indicted on aggravated robbery and first-degree felony murder charges in the death of Jaylan Talley, who was 19, according to the Shelby County affidavit.

The affidavit states that Townsend shot Talley twice and stole $700 from Talley on Sept. 30, 2018 at 12:30 a.m.

The robbery and shooting occurred at an apartment parking lot located in the 2800 block of Summit Arbors Circle near Covington Pike and Raleigh-Lagrange Road.

A complainant told police she heard three gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground.

The witness also reported that she saw a woman pick Talley up from the ground, put him in a car and drove away.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers were called to Baptist East Hospital regarding a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the witness.

The witness told investigators she was with the victim when he was shot by an unknown male.

She then helped the victim into her car and drove him to the hospital for treatment, according to police documents.

It is reported that the victim died less than an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators developed Townsend as a suspect in the deadly shooting.

On October 30, he was arrested while at work, according to the arrest affidavit.

During questioning, police said Townsend admitted that he tried to rob the victim, and during a struggle he shot the victim.

Townsend also admitted to taking $700 from the victim’s hand and fleeing the crime scene.

A grand jury indicted Townsend on March 8, 2019, according to court documents.

