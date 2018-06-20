Memphis man indicted for sending woman 'threatening and sexual' videos, emails for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly sending a woman unwanted emails and videos that were sexual in nature for several months.
Memphis police said Ray Howard, 32, had been “repeatedly sending messages” to the woman beginning in November 2017 and continued through February 2018.
This happened despite the woman’s constant requests for him to stop, police said.
Investigators said the emails and videos were “threatening and sexual” in nature, and the woman has never met Howard.
Howard is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated stalking and harassment.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer rushed to hospital after colliding with 18-wheeler
- SCSO deputy involved in crash on Hwy-385, driver taken to hospital
- Hit-and-run accident leaves Mid-South motorcyclist dead
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}