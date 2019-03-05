Memphis man indicted for stabbing, throwing ‘fireworks-type object' at police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who critically stabbed a police officer and threw a “fireworks-type object” in their direction was indicted on Tuesday.
Christopher Roby, 34, was indicted on six counts of attempted first-degree murder after the 2018 incident.
Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2018 at a home in the 3200 block of Carrington Road near Park Avenue and South Greer.
According to investigators, Roby was on his porch and threw a “fireworks-type object in the direction of officers.”
Police said the object issued a burst of fire and then flamed out in the front yard. Roby eventually went inside the house and officers followed, using a Taser several times “to no effect when Roby became combative.”
Officers eventually wrestled Roby to the ground and handcuffed him, but one officer was stabbed twice in the left side.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he survived his injuries.
Inside Roby’s home, police said officers located several homemade pipe bombs.
