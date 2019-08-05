  • Memphis man indicted in domestic-related homicide

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted on charges of First-Degree Murder other charges related to a domestic shooting in May, according to the Shelby County district attorney. 

    Darunn Turner, 38, also was indicted on employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and domestic assault. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

    On May 19, 2019, police were called to the 900 block of North Frayser Circle where they found the victim, Marcus Powells. The 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    A woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her foot.

    An investigation showed that following a domestic dispute over a lost necklace, Turner left the scene, then returned and began firing shots from his vehicle. 
     

