Memphis man indicted in domestic-related homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted on charges of First-Degree Murder other charges related to a domestic shooting in May, according to the Shelby County district attorney.
Darunn Turner, 38, also was indicted on employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and domestic assault. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
On May 19, 2019, police were called to the 900 block of North Frayser Circle where they found the victim, Marcus Powells. The 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her foot.
An investigation showed that following a domestic dispute over a lost necklace, Turner left the scene, then returned and began firing shots from his vehicle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}