Memphis man indicted in murder-arson case in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Memphis man was indicted Thursday after a 21-year-old woman was found burning in her home two years ago.
Cordell Walton, 23, was charged and indicted on first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Khadijah Perry.
Khadijah was found burning in her home in Raleigh, March 2016. An autopsy later showed a gunshot wound.
Nine days after her body was found, her car was seen burning in a wooded area near Hawkins Mill Rd. and Point Church Rd. in the Frayser-Raleigh area.
The District Attorney General also said Walton was indicted Thursday on the felony charge of setting fire to the personal property of the victim.
During the investigation, Walton was developed as a suspect and was arrested and charged in July 2017.
Witnesses told police Walton had talked about killing Khadijah.
