0 Memphis man indicted in murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who’s accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been indicted on two charges of first degree murder.

Brandon Freeman, 24, was indicted Tuesday. In addition to the two counts of murder, he is also charged with tampering with evidence at the crime scene.

The charges stem from the death of Keosha Miller. The 22-year-old was shot and killed on December 9, 2017 outside the Faronia Square Apartments in Whitehaven.

A neighbor told FOX13 the couple was arguing in the moments before the gunfire.

"She tried to walk away from the argument they were having, and that wasn't enough to just walk away," she said.

Miller was three months pregnant when she was murdered. The unborn baby was also killed.

Tennessee Law allows prosecutors to charge a murder suspect with the death of an unborn child regardless of the age of the fetus.

After the shooting, Freeman drove away. A witness called to check on him, and he told that person “some random guys” tried to shoot him and his girlfriend – and (Miller) had been hit, according to a police affidavit.

Freeman later returned to the scene and moved evidence, according to witness statements in police documents.

Once police caught Freeman, he gave a statement of admission, according to arresting documents. He told officers he shot Miller because he was unsure if the unborn baby was his, and it was the easiest way he could think of to get out of the relationship.

Brandon Freeman is being held without bond.

