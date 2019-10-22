Memphis man indicted in wife's death, accused of punching her and leaving her to die in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 48-year-old man has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder stemming from the death of his wife in July, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury also indicted defendant Johnny Lee Crawford on aggravated assault resulting in death.
He is being held on $1 million bond.
On July 21, police found Jasmine Robinson, unresponsive in Park Avenue near Grand Street in Orange Mound.
According to official documents, witnesses said the victim was running away from a man who caught up with her and punched her in the back of the head.
Robinson fell into the street and was motionless, while the assailant, later identified as Crawford, walked away and left her there.
Several vehicles swerved to miss the victim before an SUV struck her.
