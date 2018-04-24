  • Memphis man indicted shooting and killing man in parking lot

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman was indicted on second-degree murder charges after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument on a parking lot two years ago.

    The district attorney told FOX13 Rodricus Mason, 24, was indicted on the felony charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Mason is being held without bond.

    Trending stories:

    Police said Roan Gardner Jr. was shot in the chest and killed by mason in the early-morning hours of July 1, 2016.

    It happened near a convenience store in the 2700 block of Kimball. 

    Mason was eventually developed as a suspect and was arrested March 2017 at an apartment near the crime scene.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man indicted shooting and killing man in parking lot