Memphis man indicted shooting and killing man in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman was indicted on second-degree murder charges after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument on a parking lot two years ago.
The district attorney told FOX13 Rodricus Mason, 24, was indicted on the felony charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Mason is being held without bond.
Trending stories:
- Murdered Memphis teen was weeks away from joining armed forces
- Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son, MPD says
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police said Roan Gardner Jr. was shot in the chest and killed by mason in the early-morning hours of July 1, 2016.
It happened near a convenience store in the 2700 block of Kimball.
Mason was eventually developed as a suspect and was arrested March 2017 at an apartment near the crime scene.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}