Memphis man killed in shooting near I-40 off-ramp, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after a shooting near a major Memphis interstate.
Police said the deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Firestone Avenue and Coker Street – which is just off the exit from I-40 in North Memphis.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter, and the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Firestone and Coker. One male has been pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 23, 2019
