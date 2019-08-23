  • Memphis man killed in shooting near I-40 off-ramp, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after a shooting near a major Memphis interstate.

    Police said the deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Firestone Avenue and Coker Street – which is just off the exit from I-40 in North Memphis.

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter, and the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    The investigation is ongoing.

