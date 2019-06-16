Memphis man kills woman for calling him a b****, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the head multiple times by a man in southeast Memphis.
Officers were called to the 6900 block of Birch Lake around 4:30 Friday afternoon.
Police found a woman on the scene that had been shot multiple times in the head and lower extremities.
MFD transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition, she was later pronounced dead at Regional One.
Investigators located the suspect, Terrell Craft, less than a mile away in the 6700 block of Water Grove and took him into custody.
Police located two guns on the ground near Craft.
When Craft arrived at the homicide office, he admitted to shooting the victim multiple times after "she disrespected" him by calling him a b****, according to MPD.
Witnesses told MPD Craft watched them as they drove into their apartment complex. He began to act suspicious when he approached the victim.
The victim and Craft got into a verbal confrontation, then Craft shot the victim multiple times, according to witnesses.
Craft has been charged with first-degree murder. He's expected in court Monday at 9:00 a.m.
