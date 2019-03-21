0 Memphis man leaves two infants in locked car for more than 1 hour, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What the weather looks like outside should never be tied to whether it's safe to leave kids in cars – never take a chance.

The temperature was called “pleasant” when two infant babies were left inside a car in Whitehaven on Tuesday for more than an hour.

Two babies are in protective custody Wednesday after first responders made a rescue. Police said they got an anonymous tip and child services took custody.

Police said Aaron Dorsey left his two infant children in a car as he went inside a nearby business in the 3300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

“We’re seeing way too much of it. We’re seeing a lot more of it. It’s like every day or every week,” said Frances Calvery, a parent.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police said they got a tip after someone noticed the infants inside a locked Dodge Ram for over an hour.

When police made it, they had to force their way inside the vehicle to get the babies out.

“I don’t think it’s just the heat. Anything can happen. There’s no telling what small children would do if unattended,” said parent Jan Johnson.

DCS confirmed they did make the scene and both children were taken into custody. So was Dorsey, who is charged with child abuse and neglect.

Police said check and double check your car anytime you must exit them to make sure nothing, or no one, is left behind.

FOX13’s Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck said Tuesday’s 60-degree temperature is far too close to temps where cars can retain heat in the area.

“It can be too cold, or it can be too hot. But in the in Mid-South, getting too heated happens too frequently,” Sulipeck said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.