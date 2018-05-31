Memphis man lies about sister being in stolen car, police say

Court records detail new information about the false report on the 'missing' 10-year-old child.
According to police, DeAngelo M. Thompson called 911 to report that his 2017 Chevy Impala was stolen from the 6200 block of Macon Cove.
Thompson told police he left his car running and his 10-year-old sister inside when he went into the store.
When he came out, his car was gone.
After the search was underway for an hour and MPD mobilized units to find Thompson's sister, he admitted there was not a girl in the car. Thompson does not even have a sister.
Thompson lied to police because his rent money was in the car and he wanted police to get to the scene faster, he said in a typed statement to MPD.
DeAngelo M, Thompson is charged with False Reporting.
