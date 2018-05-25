Memphis man loses fist fight, grabs gun and shoots victim in the back

A 21-year-old who shot a man after he lost a fist fight was convicted of attempted murder and three other crimes.
Erik Standback was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
The charges stem from a shooting on January 21, 2017 at a home in southeast Shelby County.
Investigators said Standback and the victim agreed to settle a dispute with a fist fight. They met up in the backyard of a home.
Standback lost the fight. He told investigators his shoulder popped out of socket during the fight and he tried to stop it, but the victim kept punching him and talking trash.
Standback then went inside the garage and grabbed a handgun. According to a police affidavit, he fired approximately four shots.
The victim was hit in the back as he and friends were walking away. He was paralyzed and had to testify from a wheelchair.
The fight was filmed by several other men, including who broadcast it on Facebook Live, according to prosecutors.
