Memphis man missing, last seen leaving LA Fitness

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help searching for a man who was last seen at LA Fitness.

    Shaun Hamblen, 23, was last seen leaving the gym on Poplar and Perkins November 29.

    The next day, his vehicle was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Poplar Ave - but he was still nowhere to be found.

    Hamblen was also seen on video getting into a car, possibly a Ford Focus, near the gym.

    He's 5'11", 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Hamblen was wearing a white short sleeve tee-shirt when he was last seen.

    If you have any information concerning his disappearance, contact MPD at 528-CASH.

