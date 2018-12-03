Memphis man missing, last seen leaving LA Fitness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help searching for a man who was last seen at LA Fitness.
Shaun Hamblen, 23, was last seen leaving the gym on Poplar and Perkins November 29.
The next day, his vehicle was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Poplar Ave - but he was still nowhere to be found.
Hamblen was also seen on video getting into a car, possibly a Ford Focus, near the gym.
He's 5'11", 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Hamblen was wearing a white short sleeve tee-shirt when he was last seen.
If you have any information concerning his disappearance, contact MPD at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 child dead, 40 others injured after Orange Mound youth football team bus crash
- Memphis man shot after having sex with another man’s girlfriend, police say
- Protesters target Wolfchase Galleria for ‘racist policies and profiling’
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}