0 Memphis man murdered months after graduating from Central High, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting on a major Memphis street resulted in the death of a former Central High student, according to family.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Summer Avenue and Eva Street.

The one victim – identified by family as Darius Davenport, 20 – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Davenport's family said he was shot 11 times during the incident near an auto repair shop in Binghampton.

Davenport later died while at Regional One, according to his family.

Family told FOX13 he graduated from Central High School in June 2018.

According to MPD, the suspected shooter is still “at large.”

We reached out to police for additional details regarding the alleged homicide.

Davenport's mother -- Toni Davenport -- told FOX13 she is hoping to receive closure by police catching her son's killer before they can strike again.

"We know it wasn't meant for him, it couldn't have been meant for him, everybody knows that. He wasn't a bad person,” one family member said.

Davenport said her son had plans of joining the military, and she's trying to accept that she has to bury him.

"I'm hurting right now. It really hurts. My son didn't deserve that," Davenport said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers.

