Memphis man on the run after 2 carjackings and a robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police need your help searching for a carjacking suspect.
Investigators say a person was carjacked at a gas station in the 4500 block of Millbranch July 6th.
Another victim was shot and robbed on Eastwine Rd. in the Peppertree apartments on July 9th.
Police say another victim was carjacked at the Family Dollar located on the 4700 block of Neely Rd. The vehicle taken during both carjacking have been recovered.
The Memphis Police Department has developed Angelo Bunting, 20, as a suspect in all of these incidents and potentially several other incidents.
Warrants for carjacking and aggravated robbery have been issued.
Angelo Bunting, 20, is 6'3" tall and weighs 150 lbs. Bunting frequents the Whitehaven area, but has been known to travel to all areas in Shelby County.
Bunting might be driving a newer model white Nissan Altima or Maxima. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
