Memphis man owed couple money, shot them to death in their apartment

A Memphis man who owed a couple a large amount of money pleaded guilty to their murders, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
Jerry Pointer, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
The murder charges stem from the deaths of Jeremy Bryant, 29, and Tashayla Johnson, 21. Police went to couple’s apartment for a welfare check and found them shot to death on January 9, 2017.
Investigators said Pointer admitted to killing the victims because he owed them a large amount of money from drug purchases. The convicted killer’s goal was to “end my situation,” according to police.
FOX13 spoke to Pointer’s wife at the time of his arrest in 2017. She said her husband had never been a violent man, but he had problems with cocaine use.
