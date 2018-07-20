Memphis man pistol whipped and carjacked in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police need your help searching for a suspect in the after a robbery in Parkway Village.
Investigators were called to the 4600 block of Oak Forest Way July 10th.
Police were dispatched to a carjacking at the Dogwood Apartments.
MPD told FOX13 a man pistol whipped, then his blue 2004 Toyota Corolla with a TN tag 6E -1VO was taken.
The victim also lost consciousness during the incident, according to MPD. The vehicle has also been recovered.
Officers are also searching for two young men in their late teens, armed with handguns.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
