Memphis man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend inside their home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man pled guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend at the home they shared.
The announcement came after the girlfriend of Eric Carpenter, 32, was found shot to death in Memphis in 2016, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident happened early in the morning on Dec. 9, 2016 at a home in the 3100 block of Monterrey Square near Southern and South Greer.
Investigators said a friend of the victim – identified as Wakesha Bufford, 23 – was talking to her on the phone when Bufford screamed that Carpenter had kicked in the door.
Bufford’s friend said she started calling her name and called back several times but received no response.
Another witness at a nearby home told police they saw Carpenter get into his car and drive away from the scene during that same timeframe.
When officers arrived at the home, they found Bufford on the floor in a bedroom inside the home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Carpenter was arrested later in Dallas and extradited to Memphis.
Carpenter was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after reaching a settlement approved by the victim’s family and prosecutors.
