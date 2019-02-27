Memphis man pleads guilty to shooting person to death outside airport-area nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man pled guilty to murder charges Monday in the 2016 gang-related death of a 20-year-old man, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Freddy Yarbor, 39, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeromee White. Yarbor is sentenced to 15 years without the possibility of parole, according to the Shelby County DA's office.
Yarbor also pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and has been sentenced to eight years, investigators said.
Both sentences will be served concurrently.
The 2016 shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2016, in the parking lot of Kitten’s Cabaret, which is now closed.
The strip club was located at 2882 Lamb Place, near Democrat and Tchulahoma Road.
White was shot multiple times when he approached a vehicle that pulled up with Yarbor in the front passenger seat. As White got closer, Yarbor began firing shots at him, leaving him dead in the club’s parking lot.
Augusto Maceo-Columbie, 30, was indicted on charges of facilitation to commit first-degree murder. His case is still pending.
