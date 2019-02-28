Memphis man pulls gun, flashes badge at woman and her children during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man pulled a gun on a mother and her three kids in a road rage incident Friday night. The other thing the suspect flashed this woman: a badge.
Martez Taylor is a licensed armed security guard with the State of Tennessee.
Last Friday, police said, he was driving down South Parkway when he felt another car cut him off. A woman in the car told police Taylor screamed at them, then flashed a badge and a gun.
Police said she told him she had three kids in the car and he drove off.
According to what appears to be his Facebook, that same day Taylor went to the Memphis Grizzlies game.
That night, Taylor posted photos to Facebook of a Memphis Police Lt. Colonel being honored by the team and photos of himself with the officer, as though they know each other.
FOX13 spoke with that officer Wednesday. He said Taylor took an armed security class he offered, but he doesn’t know the man.
According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce, Taylor is a licensed armed security guard.
That agency told FOX13 Taylor had no disciplinary action in his file, but a complaint about his arrest is being opened.
Taylor is charged with several counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He bonded out of jail on Wednesday and is due back in court on March 6.
