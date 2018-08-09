Memphis man released from prison more than 2 years after being charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is home after being released from prison 28 months after being charged with murder.
Kevin Harris claims Memphis police overlooked important evidence that has allowed the real killer to escape.
His murder trial was set to begin Monday. Last Friday, Harris told FOX13 he got the news that he was being released.
Now, Harris’ family and a prominent local reverend want MPD to examine why the wrong man was charged.
Hear what he said happened the night of the murder, and why the district attorney dropped the charges – on FOX13 News at 9.
