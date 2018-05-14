Memphis man robbed at bank, pulls gun on suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An attempted robbery was stopped by the victim after he pulled out his gun in defense.
It happened on the 3700 block of Lamar close to Knight Arnold near Oakhaven.
Police tell FOX13 two armed suspects attempted to rob the person at the Region’s Bank, but they were met with gunfire. They tell us no one was injured.
Jawone Grice is a truck driver, and tells us he knows the area well.
“From that light on back you can find anything,” he said. “Prostitutes, drugs, people that want to rob you.”
He says that’s why he was trained and now has his carry permit.
“I’m protecting myself, not only myself, I’m protecting my family that are with me,” Grice said.
Police tell us both suspects are in custody. We are working to find out who they are.
