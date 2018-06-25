0 Memphis man robbed at gunpoint with his own gun after taking woman home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say a Memphis man’s home was burglarized after taking a woman home.

Police said the incident happened Saturday near the Old Allen police station.

He told police he noticed a black car across from his driveway. Police say he also noticed the TV’s were misplaced inside his home.

Officers say he heard someone in the rear bedroom as he walked through his home.

When the victim tried to call his neighbor for help, defendants Eugene Smith and Jaquarius Douglas came running out the front door.

Police told FOX13 Douglas then pointed a gun at the victim and told him, “N***a do you want to die?” The victim also told police he recognized the gun as his own.

Douglas then ran to the black car, jumped into the rear seat and drove off, according to MPD.

Police then drove to the 3800 block of Lake Park. This is where the victim dropped off the woman, Talonda Brown, earlier that night.

As police search her home, Douglas and Smith were spotted in the rear bedroom. The victim’s gun was also found between a mattress.

After each defended was taken into custody, Brown spontaneous uttered to police, “I know why I’m here, I know the part I played. Yes, I called them and I told them to go to the house; but I didn’t go with them.”

Smith also gave a statement admitting to being at Goodwin’s home and running out.

Talonda Brown was charged with aggravated burglary-act in concert.

Eugene Smith was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Jaquarius Douglas was charges with aggravated burglary, theft of property, possession of a firearm and dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary – act in concert.

