Memphis man robbed, carjacked in his driveway by suspects with assault rifle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was robbed and carjacked outside his Cooper Young home, according to Memphis police.
Officers responded to a carjacking at Cox Street and Southern Avenue early Friday morning. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint by multiple men.
During the incident, the victim said the suspects walked into his driveway, pointed guns at him – including an assault rifle – and demanded his belongings. The suspects stole his belongings and then drove off in his black 2007 Mercedes Benz SL500.
Police said the suspects had been driving a white Toyota T100 truck before the robbery.
MPD described the suspects in the following Facebook post.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, police stopped a white Toyota truck near Lamar and Airways. Police believe this is the same truck that was used during the Cooper Young robbery.
Several individuals were in the truck and they were detained. No charges have been filed at this point.
