Memphis man robbed on Beale St. Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating the armed robbery of a man on Beale Street early Saturday morning.
Police said with the expected huge crowds that are planned to be in the downtown area the next few months crimes will likely happen.
MPD said a man was robbed at gun point in an alley off Beale Street.
The man told police the suspect put a gun in his back and demanded his jewelry and wallet.
North Main Prescient Commander Colonial Gloria Bullock says people should always pay very close attention to their surroundings.
“Our leading crime is theft and theft of motor vehicles,” Bullock said.
Police said the robbery may have been caught on surveillance cameras belonging to surrounding businesses in the alley.
Bullock said with huge crowds expected to be downtown, criminals will look for opportunities to follow through with crimes.
Memphis Police said the suspect was last seen running behind the Tin Roof restaurant.
Officers said additional officers will be added to patrol several areas in Downtown Memphis to detour crime.
