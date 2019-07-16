  • Memphis man rushed to hospital after tow truck crashes into tree, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a tow truck crashed into a tree in Memphis, according to police.

    Police said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Weaver and West Holmes. 

    According to MPD, the driver of the tow truck was taken by ambulance to Regional One. The victim – who has not been identified – was listed in critical condition.

    It is unclear what caused the man to crash into the tree. The investigation is ongoing.

