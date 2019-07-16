Memphis man rushed to hospital after tow truck crashes into tree, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a tow truck crashed into a tree in Memphis, according to police.
Police said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Weaver and West Holmes.
According to MPD, the driver of the tow truck was taken by ambulance to Regional One. The victim – who has not been identified – was listed in critical condition.
It is unclear what caused the man to crash into the tree. The investigation is ongoing.
Raines Station officers are on the scene of a crash at Weaver/W. Holmes. The driver of a tow truck struck a tree and is being transported in critical condition to Regional One hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 16, 2019
