  • Memphis man's killer is constantly on social media, family says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven last month. 

    And now, his family wants answers after seeing his alleged killer pop up on social media constantly. 

    Rico Ross was killed after being shot in the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Drive on June 27. He was visiting family and friends from out of town.  

    Trending stories:

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he died on the way to the hospital. 

    MPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Diedrich Coleman, the man accused of killing Ross. 

    Hear from family members, who just want justice for the victim. And the moments that led to the deadly shooting -- on FOX13 News at 10.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories