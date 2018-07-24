Memphis man says he was punched with brass knuckles by bouncer, had to have jaw wired shut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man said he was assaulted by security guards outside a club on Beale Street.
Police said the incident happened at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Café & Honky Tonk on Saturday.
The victim, Joshua Houston, said he went to Jerry Lee’s for his 24th birthday with his girlfriend – and left with a broken jaw that required it to be wired shut.
Trending stories:
- 15-year-old Tennessee boy dies in lawn mower accident
- Memphis teen infected by hookworms during mission trip
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to MPD, Houston said he was asked to leave the bar by security guards for “creating a disturbance.”
When his girlfriend came out of the restroom and saw him being taken out of the building, a fight ensued.
Houston told police he believes the security guard even hit him with brass knuckles.
We’re speaking with the victim and management regarding the incident – on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}