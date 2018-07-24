  • Memphis man says he was punched with brass knuckles by bouncer, had to have jaw wired shut

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man said he was assaulted by security guards outside a club on Beale Street.

    Police said the incident happened at Jerry Lee Lewis’ Café & Honky Tonk on Saturday. 

    The victim, Joshua Houston, said he went to Jerry Lee’s for his 24th birthday with his girlfriend – and left with a broken jaw that required it to be wired shut. 

    According to MPD, Houston said he was asked to leave the bar by security guards for “creating a disturbance.”

    When his girlfriend came out of the restroom and saw him being taken out of the building, a fight ensued. 

    Houston told police he believes the security guard even hit him with brass knuckles.

