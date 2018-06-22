Memphis man sentenced to 10 years for distributing cocaine, heroin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been sentenced to 120 months imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.
According to information presented in court, in November 2017, Savino Juarez-Cabrales, 45, coordinated a shipment of heroin via the United States Postal Service to Memphis, TN. He also arranged to have 15 kilograms of cocaine transported to Cordova in a multi-vehicle carrier.
On December 4, 2017, an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service seized the suspected package that contained 1 kilogram of heroin. On December 8, 2017, the multi-vehicle carrier was stopped in Oklahoma en route to Cordova containing approximately 15 kilograms of cocaine.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant told FOX13 heroin and cocaine cause significant human pain.
“Drug distribution conspiracies are not victimless crimes. Heroin and cocaine cause significant human pain, loss, and destruction in countless ways, including addiction, injuries, and deaths. Those who exploit the sanctity of the U.S. Mail system and use other transportation logistics to victimize citizens of the Western District of Tennessee will pay the price for such lawlessness.”
On December 19, 2017, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin both in violation of Title 21 United States Code Section 846.
On June 21, 2018, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Cabrales to the mandatory minimum sentence of 120 months imprisonment.
The defendant is an illegal alien and is subject to deportation after completion of his sentence in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
