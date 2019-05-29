Memphis man sentenced to 43 years for ambush shooting scooter driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been sentenced to 43 years for the fatal shooting of another man, court documents state.
Demarcus Stevenson, 21, was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a felony.
According to investigators, Stevenson shot and killed 36-year-old Frederick Johnson.
Investigators state the shooting happened in the early morning of Sept. 5, 2015, near Lamar and Kimball Avenue.
According to witnesses, the shooting happened after Johnson confronted Stevenson in a convenient store about shooting him two years earlier.
Stevenson, who was 17 at the time, left the scene in a car with several companions, court documents state.
According to investigators, the driver of the car headed west on Kimball, stopped and turned out the headlights.
Shortly after, Johnson and another man left the store on a scooter and headed towards the same direction as Stevenson, court documents state.
Investigators state Stevenson opened fire when the scooter approached the parked vehicle, shooting Johnson several times and killing him. Johnson’s passenger was not hit by the gunfire.
