Memphis man sentenced to almost 30 years for orchestrating armed robbery, among other charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for his role as a member of a drug trafficking organization and leader of an armed robbery crew, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Marcus Danner, -- who is known as “Poncho,” was sentenced on March 1, 2019 with possession of a firearm used during a drug trafficking crime, participation in an attempted robbery and possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution.

In addition to his sentence, Danner will have five-year supervision following his release, according to court officials.

A federal grand jury indicted Danner and four others for their participation in attempting to rob Memphis drug dealers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment was a result of a four-month investigation led by federal and local crime agents who confiscated numerous firearms, $2,000 and 28 grams of crack-cocaine during the investigation.

In addition to Danner’s guilty plea, it was proven in court that Danner instructed the three indicted co-defendants to partake in an attempted armed robbery of a drug trafficker in January 2018.

During the attempted armed robbery, the drug trafficker’s mother was beaten and shot in the chest for her son’s alleged role in the possession of five and 15 kilograms of cocaine, with the intent to distribute, according to proof presented during the sentencing.

“Armed robbery crews made up of violent felons will not continue to terrorize and endanger our communities in West Tennessee with impunity,” West Tennessee’s U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said. “I commend the investigative work of ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and our local partners in neutralizing this violent recidivist and his crew of trigger-pullers and traffickers.”

Danner has previously been charged with robbery, solicitation of aggravated robbery, possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm.

